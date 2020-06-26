DETAILED GUIDE: PAY CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME GRANTS BACK

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, ven 26 giugno 2020

If you’ve overclaimed through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, you can either:

What you’ll need

You’ll need your 14 or 15 digit payment reference number that begins with X.

You must contact HMRC to get your payment reference number.

How to pay

Bank details for online or telephone banking, CHAPS and Bacs

You can pay by Faster Payments, CHAPS or Bacs to HMRC’s account.

Sort code Account number Account name 08 32 10 HMRC Cumbernauld

Payments by:

Faster Payments (online or telephone banking) usually reach HMRC on the same or next day, including weekends and bank holidays

CHAPS usually reach HMRC the same working day if you pay within your bank’s processing times

Bacs usually take 3 working days

Your payment may be delayed if you use the wrong reference number.

