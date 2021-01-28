DETAILED GUIDE: LUXEMBOURG: NOTARIAL AND DOCUMENTARY SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Overview

The British Embassy can provide a very limited range of notarial and documentary services for British nationals in Luxembourg. The British Embassy will only provide such services, where local notaries cannot provide them.

Local notaries or lawyers can provide services cheaply, quickly, conveniently and in the local language. This will be the case for the vast majority of notarial services requested.

Services we provide in Luxembourg

The British Embassy will only provide notarial services where the applicant can provide written evidence from the requesting authority that no other alternative is acceptable.

For reference, please see our Informative Note on changes to notarial and documentary services:

You must make an appointment for each service that requires your attendance in person. Use the links after each service to make an appointment.

Before booking, make sure you have selected the correct service and that the document will be accepted by the relevant authority. This could be the local town hall, registry office, tax authorities, immigration office or another authority either in Luxembourg, the UK or a third country.

If you can’t find the service you are looking for on this page, see other services provided by the British Embassy in Luxembourg.

What to bring to your appointment

See the individual services below for details of supporting documents to bring. Make sure you have acceptable proof of address and identity, and payment for any fees. See the full list of consular fees.

Payment

We accept payment by credit card (Visa, MasterCard) – preferred method. We cannot accept VPay.

Proof of address and identity

For all appointments for notarial services you will need to bring acceptable proof of your identity and address.

We accept valid passports or national identity cards as proof of identity.

We accept as proof of your address:

a ‘Certificat de Résidence’ (you can get one from your local commune)

recent utility bills

bank/building society statement (not printed from the internet)

or any official document from the local authorities

Administer an oath, affirmation or affidavit

This service is for people who need to swear an oath, make an affirmation or make an affidavit.

The British Embassy can only provide notarial services where the applicant can provide written evidence from the requesting authority that no other alternative is acceptable.

If you cannot provide us with this proof, we will not be able to provide this service. For more information, please see our Informative Note.

You will need to request an appointment for this service. Once you have booked an appointment, you will receive an email from us requesting a scan of the document(s) in question, as well as the written evidence mentioned above.

We will check your documents and confirm your appointment if we are able to provide the service. Please be aware that you should only attend the Embassy when you have received confirmation from us that your appointment is confirmed.

If you need to make an affirmation or affidavit of marital status in order to get married in Luxembourg, see marriage documents.

The consular services of the British Embassy are not able to draft documents for you.

What you will need to bring with you:

Book an appointment to administer an oath, affirmation or affidavit

Certified copy

This service is for customers who need a certified photocopy of a British passport and cannot obtain this service elsewhere. Please note that we cannot provide this service where the requesting authority is a bank or other financial organisation.

The British Embassy can only provide notarial services where the applicant can provide written evidence from the requesting authority that no other alternative is acceptable.

If you cannot provide us with this proof, we will not be able to provide this service. For more information, please see our Informative Note.

You will need to request an appointment for this service. Once you have booked an appointment, you will receive an email from us requesting a scan of the document(s) in question, as well as the written evidence mentioned above.

We will check your documents and confirm your appointment if we are able to provide the service. Please be aware that you should only attend the Embassy when you have received confirmation from us that your appointment is confirmed.

What you will need to bring with you:

Book an appointment to make a certified copy in Luxembourg

Marriage documents

From 1 September 2017, the Consular Section issues a new-style affirmation or an affidavit to marry or enter a civil partnership. This replaces the old-style Certificate of No Impediment (CNI).

What you will need to bring with you:

your passport

evidence if you’ve changed your name by deed poll

proof of your address – see what we will accept as proof

If you’ve been in a marriage or civil partnership before

You’ll need to take one of the following documents:

You can provide copies of a decree or death certificate instead of originals. They’ll need to be certified by a notary public or solicitor in the country where the divorce took place or the death was registered.

Book an appointment for affidavit or affirmation of marital status

Other services we provide

Informative note for explanation of change of name and/or surname under English law

This informative note is required for a variety of notary and bureaucratic procedures in Luxembourg eg the sale of property when the property was bought and registered in a previous surname, for remarriage when a divorced woman took on her first husband’s surname and has not reverted back to her maiden name on her birth certificate.

It is not possible to change your name and/or surname by deed poll or declaration in Luxembourg and married women usually retain their own surnames. Therefore, even if you submit a legalised and translated version of your British name change document, or other documentary evidence to prove the change, the Luxembourg authorities may require confirmation from the embassy that this is a legal process in the UK.

Please note: we can only offer the informative note about naming in English and French.

You can print off Informative note for change of name in Luxembourg ( PDF , 316KB, 4 pages)

Services provided elsewhere

Data protection

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office holds and uses data for purposes notified to the Information Commissioner under the Data Protection Act 1998. Such personal data may be disclosed to other UK government departments and public authorities.

Disclaimer

This information is provided as a general guide and is based upon information provided to the Embassy by the relevant authorities and may be subject to change at any time with little or no notice. Accordingly, the FCDO and the British Embassy will not be liable for any inaccuracies in this information. For all notarial and legalisation services it is the responsibility of the customer to ascertain the precise requirements of the person requesting the notarial or legalisation service and to satisfy themselves that the service provided by the embassy/consulate will be accepted.

