Brexit: what you must do

The UK is leaving the EU. This page tells you how to prepare for Brexit and will be updated if anything changes. You should:

Attend a citizen outreach meeting

The British Embassy regularly holds events across Ireland for UK citizens. Attend one of our citizen outreach meetings to keep up to date on working and living in Ireland after Brexit.

You can also:

Visas and residency

UK citizens do not need a visa or residency permit to live, work or study in Ireland. Under the Common Travel Area ( CTA ), UK and Irish citizens can live and work freely in each other’s countries and travel freely between them. Both the UK and Irish governments are committed to protecting the CTA . Read our guidance on the CTA .

Irish government’s citizens information has advice about moving to and living in Ireland.

You must tell the UK government offices that deal with your benefits, pension and tax if you are moving or retiring abroad.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) has advice on the requirements for non-EU/EEA family members of UK citizens.

Passports and travel

You can apply for or renew your British passport from Ireland.

Passports and travel after Brexit

Check your passport is valid for travel before you book your trip. Your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay; you do not need any additional period of validity beyond this.

You’ll need to renew your passport before travelling if you do not have enough time left on it.

The rules on travel will stay the same until the implementation period ends on 31 December 2020. During this time you can continue to travel to countries in the Schengen area or elsewhere in the EU with your UK passport.

We will update these pages with details of any changes to the rules as soon as information is available. You should sign up for updates to this guidance.

Your travel rights for Ireland are preserved under the Common Travel Area.

Healthcare

Read our travel advice for Ireland.

Under the CTA , UK citizens have the right to access healthcare in Ireland. When visiting, UK citizens also have the right to access needs-arising healthcare. Both governments have committed to taking steps to ensure that this will continue after the UK leaves the EU.

You may need to pay a fee to access public healthcare in Ireland on the same basis as Irish citizens. However, you may be eligible for a means tested medical card. If you do not qualify for a medical card on income grounds, you may qualify for a GP Visit card. Find information on Medical and GP Visit Cards.

You can also take out private health insurance.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Ireland and get an exportable UK pension, contribution-based Employment Support Allowance or another exportable benefit. You will usually be asked to produce some evidence of your entitlement to healthcare in Ireland, such as proof of property rental or ownership. If eligible, you’ll need a medical card that entitles you to receive certain health services free of charge.

Find a list of hospitals and doctors in Ireland.

You must check if your prescriptions are legal in Ireland.

If you are visiting Ireland, it is important to take out comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical treatment. Read more about what your travel insurance should cover.

If you need emergency medical assistance, dial 999 or 112 and ask for an ambulance. If you are referred to a medical facility for treatment, contact your insurance and/or medical assistance company immediately.

Healthcare after Brexit

Your access to healthcare will not change after Brexit.

Working in Ireland

Under the CTA , UK citizens do not need a visa or residency permit to live, work or study in Ireland. Both the UK and Irish governments are committed to protecting the CTA .

Some jobs may require a UK criminal records check. You can also get a police certificate from the Gardaí.

Read the Irish government’s Citizens Information on employment.

UK professionals planning to practice regulated professions in Ireland should seek recognition of their professional qualifications before the implementation period ends on 31 December 2020.

Money and tax

UK bank cards are widely accepted for transactions in Ireland.

We recommend you get professional advice on paying tax in Ireland.

Citizens Information and Revenue.ie have more information about tax in Ireland.

National Insurance

If you work in Ireland, your position will not change after Brexit. The UK and Irish governments will maintain all existing arrangements for Social Insurance contributions and entitlements, following the convention that formalises the Common Travel Area social protection arrangements.

Pensions

You must tell the UK government offices that deal with your pension if you are moving or retiring abroad.

If you are a UK national living in or working in Ireland, working in both the UK and Ireland, or working across the border, you are subject to only one state’s social security legislation at a time. This means you can access your pension from whichever state you are subject to the social security legislation of, regardless of where you are living.

See State Pension if you retire abroad and new State Pension.

If you have worked in Ireland, you can apply to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. If you have not worked in Ireland, you can claim your UK State Pension by contacting the International Pension Centre. If you have worked in several EU countries, see state pensions abroad.

Life certificates for UK State Pensions

If you are getting a UK State Pension and receive a ‘life certificate’ from the UK Pension Service, you need to respond as soon as possible – your payments may be suspended if you do not.

Pensions after Brexit

The UK and Irish governments have concluded a bilateral agreement to ensure that social security rights, including access to pensions, will continue to be protected after the UK leaves the EU. This agreement also means that there will be no change to the payment of your UK State Pension in Ireland. UK State Pensions will continue to be paid as now, including upratings.

Benefits

If you are living in or working in Ireland, working in both the UK and Ireland, or working across the border, you are subject to only one state’s social security legislation at a time. This means you can access social security benefits from whichever state you are subject to the social security legislation of, regardless of where you are living.

You also have the right to access social security benefits on the same basis as citizens of the state you are in.

Read our guidance on;

Many income-related benefits such as Pension Credit and Housing Benefit can’t be paid if you’re abroad for more than 4 weeks.

Irish benefits

The criteria to claim certain Irish social security benefits differ from those in the UK. If you meet Ireland’s five requirements for determining habitual residence then you may be eligible to claim some Irish social security benefits.

Read the Irish Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection guidance and the Irish government’s guidance on Irish social welfare payments.

Benefits after Brexit

The UK and Irish governments have concluded a bilateral agreement to ensure that social security rights, including access to social security benefits and entitlements, will continue to be protected after the UK leaves the EU.

Driving in Ireland

If you live in Ireland, you should exchange your UK driving licence for an Irish one before the 31 December 2020.

If you are visiting Ireland, you can drive with your existing UK driving licence.

See driving abroad and Irish guidance on British driving licences.

Bringing a UK-registered vehicle to Ireland

Read our guidance on taking a vehicle out of the UK.

Driving in Ireland after Brexit

Driving licence rules will stay the same until 31 December 2020.

Read the Irish government’s guidance on driving licences and FAQ’s.

Pets

Current pet travel rules will stay the same until 31 December 2020.

If you’re travelling with your pet for the first time you must visit your vet to get a pet passport.

Read guidance on pet travel.

The Irish government has also published information on pet travel.

Voting

If you are a UK national living in Ireland you are entitled to register to vote with the relevant authorities for local and national parliamentary elections in that state on the same basis as Irish citizens.

You can read the Irish government’s guidance on voting in Ireland.

You may be able to vote in some UK elections. You can:

Births, deaths and getting married

If your child is born in Ireland, you will need to register a birth abroad.

If someone dies in Ireland you can:

Find out how to get married abroad.

You may also need to find a lawyer in Ireland.

Emergencies

You can dial the European emergency number on 112, or the national emergency number on 999. Find a list of Irish security and emergency services.

If you are the victim of crime, have been arrested, or are affected by a crisis abroad, contact your nearest British embassy or consulate.

Accommodation and buying property

Read our guidance on buying a property abroad.

For information on housing in Ireland, including renting and owning a home, you can look at Citizens Information on housing.

Returning to the UK

Look at the Citizens Information on leaving Ireland.

Read the guidance on returning to the UK permanently which includes information on, amongst other things, tax, access to services and bringing family members.

Disclaimer

Please note that this information is provided as a guide only. Definitive information should be obtained from the Irish authorities. The FCO will not be liable for any inaccuracies in this information.

