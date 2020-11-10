DETAILED GUIDE: LIVING IN DENMARK

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 10 novembre 2020

What you should do

Coronavirus

You should follow the advice of the Danish Government and your local authority. You can also read our Denmark travel advice for our latest guidance.

You should:

Attend a citizen outreach meeting

The British Embassy holds events across Denmark for UK nationals to present the information in this guide. Details of upcoming events will be posted on the British Embassy in Denmark Facebook page.

You can also:

The Withdrawal Agreement

The Withdrawal Agreement sets out the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and provides for a deal on citizens’ rights. It sets out a transition period which lasts until 31 December 2020. During this time you can continue to live, work and study in the EU broadly as you did before 31 January 2020.

If you are resident in Denmark at the end of the transition period, you will be covered by the Withdrawal Agreement, and your rights will be protected for as long as you remain resident in Denmark.

Any rights that are not covered by the Withdrawal Agreement will be the subject of future negotiations. Read this guidance page for more information.

In the meantime, make sure you are registered as a resident in Denmark. We will update this guidance as soon as more information becomes available.

You should also read our guidance on living in Europe.

Visas and residency

Check the entry requirements for Denmark.

Read custody and residence of children in Denmark.

Residency

If you are resident in Denmark before the transition period ends on 31 December 2020, you will be able to stay.

You must register as a Danish resident if you want to stay in Denmark after 2020. Once you have an EU residence document (EU-opholdsdokument), you must register with your local civil registration office (Folkeregistret). When you register you will get a Central Person Register (CPR) number.

If you need a replacement EU residence document, you can contact the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration to request a replacement.

Read the Danish government’s guidance for UK nationals in Denmark.

You will need to apply for a new form of residence status to show that your rights are protected beyond 31 December 2020. You will be able to apply for the new residence document from 1 January 2021 and throughout 2021.

Read the Danish government’s guidance on the new residence document and application procedure.

We will update these pages with details of the new system as soon as more information is available. You should sign up for updates to this guidance.

Passports and travel

The rules on travel will stay the same until the transition period ends on 31 December 2020. During this time you can continue to travel to countries in the Schengen area or elsewhere in the EU with your UK passport.

Check your passport is valid for travel before you book your trip. Your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay.

You can apply for or renew your British passport from Denmark.

Passports from 1 January 2021

Check your passport is valid for travel before you book your trip.

From 1 January 2021, you must have at least 6 months left on an adult or child passport to travel to most countries in Europe (not including Ireland). This requirement does not apply if you are entering or transiting to Denmark, and you are in scope of the Withdrawal Agreement.

If you renewed your current passport before the previous one expired, extra months may have been added to its expiry date. Any extra months on your passport over 10 years may not count towards the 6 months needed.

You will need to renew your passport before travelling if you do not have enough time left on your passport.

As a non-EEA national, different border checks will apply when travelling to other EU or Schengen area countries. You may need to show a return or onward ticket and that you have enough money for your stay. You may also have to use separate lanes from EU, EEA and Swiss citizens when queueing. Your passport may be stamped for visits to these countries.

Entry requirements

From 1 January 2021, you will be able to travel to other Schengen area countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa for purposes such as tourism. This is a rolling 180-day period.

To stay for longer, to work or study, or for business travel, you will need to meet the entry requirements set out by the country to which you are travelling. This could mean applying for a visa or work permit. You may also need to get a visa if your visit would take you over the 90 days in 180 days limit.

Periods of stay authorised under a visa or permit will not count against the 90-day limit. Travel to the UK and Ireland will not change.

Different rules will apply to EU countries that are not part of the Schengen Area. Check each country’s travel advice page for information on entry requirements.

Driving in Denmark

Driving licence rules will stay the same until 31 December 2020.

If you are a UK licence holder living in Denmark, you should exchange your UK licence for a Danish one.

If you are in Denmark and your UK driving licence is lost, stolen or expires you will not be able to renew it with the UK Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). You will need to apply to the DVLA for a ‘certificate of entitlement’ in Danish to be able to apply for a Danish driving licence.

For information on driving in Denmark, read the guidance on:

Bringing a UK-registered vehicle to Denmark

Read our guidance on taking a vehicle out of the UK.

Read the Danish Customs and Tax Administration’s guidance on car registration rules and taxes in Denmark.

You may be exempt from some of these taxes. If so you will need certificates of exemption.

Healthcare

If you are legally resident in Denmark, you will be entitled to treatment on the same basis as Danish insured citizens.

When you register with your local civil registration office (Folkeregistret) you will receive a national health insurance card (Sygesikringsbevis), which gives you access to free medical treatment.

Read our guidance on healthcare for UK nationals living in Denmark and make sure you are correctly registered.

If your UK employer has sent you to Denmark temporarily, your access to healthcare is different. Find out how to access healthcare as a posted worker.

European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)

If you are resident in Denmark, you must not use your UK-issued EHIC for healthcare in Denmark.

When you travel from Denmark for a temporary stay in another European Economic Area (EEA) country or Switzerland you can use an EHIC to access state healthcare for free or at a reduced cost.

If you’re a UK student in Denmark or have a registered S1 form you may be eligible for a new UK-issued EHIC. This EHIC will remain valid from 1 January 2021. Apply now for a new UK EHIC.

An EHIC is not a replacement for comprehensive travel insurance.

For more information read our guidance on healthcare when travelling in Europe and advice on foreign travel insurance.

If you are registered for public healthcare as a resident, you will be able to use your Danish issued EHIC when you travel outside of Denmark until the end of the transition period.

You should also read guidance on:

Working in Denmark

If you are registered as a resident in Denmark, you have the right to work in Denmark. Read our guidance on working in an EU country and Life in Denmark.

Some jobs may require a UK police certificate.

Once you have registered residence in Denmark and have a CPR number, you should apply for an income tax card (Skattekort). Your employer will need this card.

If you are registered as resident in Denmark on or before 31 December 2020 your right to work will stay the same, as long as you remain a resident in Denmark.

Frontier workers

If you live in Denmark and commute to work in an EU or EFTA country, from January 2021 you may need a permit to prove that you are a frontier worker. We will update this guidance when more information is available.

Education and professional qualifications

If you are resident in Denmark on or before 31 December 2020, you will continue to access higher education on the same terms as you do now. This means you will only pay tuition fees for education in Denmark where EU and EEA citizens also pay tuition fees. You will also continue to have access to Danish student grants.

Read guidance on continuing your studies in the European Union.

Professional qualifications

If you have already been recognised by an EU country as holding valid professional qualifications, this will remain valid after 31 January 2020.

If you have not had your professional qualifications recognised, you can submit an application under the current rules until 31 December 2020.

Read the Danish government guidance on how to get your professional qualifications recognised.

Money and tax

Denmark and the UK have a double taxation agreement to prevent income being taxed in both countries.

Existing double taxation arrangements for UK nationals living in Denmark have not changed. You should send your questions about double taxation to the relevant tax authority.

Once you have registered as a resident in Denmark and have a CPR number, you must apply for an income tax card – Skattekort. Your employer will need this card.

Read the guidance on:

You should get professional advice on paying tax in Denmark. Find an English-speaking lawyer in Denmark.

Declaration of overseas assets

When you move to Denmark, you have a duty to inform the Danish Tax Agency (Skattestyrelsen) of any assets or savings you have abroad.

You will not be taxed on any savings or assets that you bring with you from abroad when moving to Denmark, but you may be taxed on interest income and any dividends.

National Insurance

Find out if you can pay National Insurance while abroad so that you protect your State Pension and entitlement to other benefits and allowances.

If you are employed or self-employed in the EU or EEA and you have a UK-issued A1/E101 form, you will remain subject to UK legislation until the end date on the form.

Banking

Most people living in Europe should not see any change to their banking after 31 December 2020. Your bank or finance provider should contact you if they need to make any changes to your product or the way they provide it. If you have any concerns about whether you might be affected, contact your provider or seek independent financial advice.

Pensions

You will need to tell the UK government offices that deal with your benefits, pension and tax if you are moving or retiring abroad.

If you retire in Denmark, you can claim:

Life certificates

If you get a ‘life certificate’ from the UK Pension Service, you need to respond as soon as possible. Your payments may be suspended if you don’t.

Pensions after 31 December 2020

There will be no changes before 31 December 2020 to the rules on claiming the UK State Pension in the EU, EEA or Switzerland as a result of the UK leaving the EU.

If you are living in the EU, EEA or Switzerland by 31 December 2020 you will get your UK State Pension uprated every year for as long as you continue to live there. This will happen even if you start claiming your pension on or after 1 January 2021, as long as you meet the qualifying conditions explained in the new State Pension guidance.

If you are living in Denmark by 31 December 2020, you will be able to count future social security contributions towards meeting the qualifying conditions for your UK State Pension.

If you work and pay social security contributions in Denmark, you will still be able to add your UK social security contributions towards your Danish pension. This will happen even if you claim your pension after 31 December 2020.

If you are considering moving to Denmark on or after 1 January 2021 and you are not covered by the Withdrawal Agreement, the rules depend on negotiations with the EU and may change. Check our guidance on benefits and pensions in the EU.

You can continue to receive your UK State Pension if you live in the EU, EEA or Switzerland and you can still claim your UK State Pension.

Benefits

You will need to tell the UK government offices that deal with your benefits, pension and tax if you are moving or retiring abroad.

You may still be able to claim some UK benefits like child and disability benefits if you live in Denmark. You should:

Many income-related benefits such as pension credit and housing benefit cannot be paid to you if you’re abroad for more than 4 weeks.

You can request proof of the time you’ve worked in the UK from HMRC if you are asked for this.

Danish benefits

You may be entitled to Danish benefits. To find out if you are entitled to Danish benefits and how to claim, you can read the EU´s guidance on Danish social security benefits. Your local municipality (Kommune) will be able to help you with any questions about Danish benefits.

Benefits after 31 December 2020

There will be no changes before 31 December 2020 to the rules on claiming UK benefits in the EU, EEA or Switzerland as a result of the UK leaving the EU.

If you are living in the EU, EEA or Switzerland by 31 December 2020, you will continue to receive any UK benefits you already receive. This will continue for as long as you live there and meet all other eligibility requirements.

If you work and pay social security contributions in Denmark, your UK social security contributions will be taken into account when applying for Danish contribution-based benefits. This will happen even if you claim contribution-based benefits after 31 December 2020.

If you are considering moving to Denmark on after the 1 January 2021 and you are not covered by the Withdrawal Agreement, the rules depend on negotiations with the EU and may change. Check our guidance on benefits and pensions in the EU.

Voting

You cannot vote in general elections in Denmark.

If you were registered as resident in Denmark before 31 January 2020 you can vote and stand in local and European Parliament elections.

If you moved to Denmark after 31 January 2020, you will be able to vote and stand in local elections after you have been a permanent resident for 4 years. You cannot vote in European Parliament elections.

Read the Danish government’s guidance on elections and voting in Denmark.

You may be able to vote in some UK elections. You can:

Births, deaths and getting married

If your child is born in Denmark, you will need to register the birth abroad.

If someone dies in Denmark you can:

Find out how you can get married abroad.

Find out about notarial and documentary services for UK nationals in Denmark.

Accommodation and buying property

Read guidance on how to buy or let property in Denmark.

Pets

Current pet travel rules will stay the same until 31 December 2020.

If you’re travelling with your pet for the first time you must visit your vet to get a pet passport.

Read guidance on bringing your pet to the UK.

Emergencies

You can dial the European emergency number on 112 or:

114 for police

1813 for health emergencies

114 for firefighters

114 for local police

If you’re the victim of crime, have been arrested, or are affected by a crisis abroad, contact your nearest British embassy or consulate.

Returning to the UK

Tell the UK and Danish authorities if you are returning to the UK permanently.

Read Life in Denmark’s information about leaving Denmark.

Read the guidance on returning to the UK permanently which includes information on, amongst other things, tax, access to services and bringing family members.

Disclaimer

This information is provided as a guide only. Definitive information should be obtained from the Danish authorities. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is not liable for any inaccuracies in this information.

