sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
DETAILED GUIDE: LIFETIME ISAS FOR ISA MANAGERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, sab 16 maggio 2020

To help people who need access to their money during coronavirus (COVID-19), the charge on unauthorised withdrawals from Lifetime ISA (LISA) has been temporarily reduced.

A Lifetime ISA is an individual savings account that can be used to save towards the purchase of a first home or to save for later life. Lifetime ISAs differ from other ISAs in that:

  • individuals are eligible for a government bonus worth 25% of what they save
  • there is a 25% withdrawal charge if individuals take money out of their Lifetime ISA and do not use it for its intended purpose
  • there is an annual Lifetime ISA payment limit in each tax year of £4,000
  • individuals must be aged 18 to 39 to open a Lifetime ISA
  • there are additional information requirements when transferring Lifetime ISAs between Lifetime ISA managers
  • there are additional digital reporting requirements for Lifetime ISA managers

Apply to be a Lifetime ISA manager

You can apply to be a Lifetime ISA manager online.

You’ll need to be an approved Lifetime ISA manager to create accounts for your investors and send information to HMRC using the Lifetime ISA Application Programme Interface (API).

Once you are a Lifetime ISA manager

  1. Read the guidance on managing Lifetime ISA applications and accounts.

  2. Find out about transferring Lifetime ISAs to a new Lifetime ISA manager or another type of ISA.

  3. Check when withdrawal charges apply.

  4. Read about withdrawals for first time residential purchase.

  5. Find out how to close or cancel a Lifetime ISA.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/lifetime-isas-for-isa-managers

