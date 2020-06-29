lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
DETAILED GUIDE: IMPORT OF PRODUCTS, ANIMALS, FOOD AND FEED SYSTEM (IPAFFS)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Published 18 March 2019

Last updated 29 June 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 29 June 2020

    Added information on how and when to submit and update a notification.

  2. 29 November 2019

    Updated information about IPAFFS and added a link to TRACES New Technology (NT), which must be used from 14 December 2019.

  3. 2 October 2019

    IPAFFS is open for registration.

  4. 16 September 2019

    Revised page to explain more about what IPAFFS is – page will be updated when IPAFFS is open for registration and when any new import processes are confirmed.

  5. 23 August 2019

    Edited call out to make it clearer how TRACES and IPAFFS can be used before and after Brexit.

  6. 17 April 2019

    Added note that IPAFFS is currently for testing and training only. Importers should continue to use TRACES to notify authorities of imports into the UK.

  7. 18 March 2019

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/import-of-products-animals-food-and-feed-system

