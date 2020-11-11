mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
DETAILED GUIDE: HOLD A BIRD GATHERING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020

Published 14 May 2015

Last updated 11 November 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 11 November 2020

    Updated to reflect that bird gatherings are currently not permitted.

  2. 5 March 2019

    Page now available in the Welsh language

  3. 27 November 2018

    Updated licence published: gatherings are not banned in the Higher Risk Areas put in place today. Definition of ‘vehicle’ added to licence.

  4. 18 January 2018

    Updated licence published: gatherings are not banned under the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone arrangements put in place in England today.

  5. 14 June 2017

    Updated notes as the Prevention Zone in certain areas of Lancashire, Cumbria and Merseyside has now been lifted.

  6. 15 May 2017

    Updated with the new general licence which applies from 15 May 2017.

  7. 11 May 2017

    Updated with plans to lift the ban on gatherings, across England from 15 May, except in certain areas of Lancashire and Cumbria.

  8. 28 April 2017

    Updated following the announcement that the ban on poultry gatherings will be lifted on 15 May 2017.

  9. 13 April 2017

    We’ve added more information about what does or doesn’t count as a bird gathering.

  10. 23 February 2017

    We’ve added some clearer information about what does or doesn’t count as a bird gathering.

  11. 21 December 2016

    Added biosecurity advice for bird gathering organisers (licencees) and participants.

  12. 20 December 2016

    Updated following the announcement of a temporary suspension on certain bird gatherings from 20 December 2016.

  13. 14 June 2016

    Removed reference to vet assessment as this is a general licence and is therefore not carried out on a case-by-case-basis.

  14. 14 May 2015

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/bird-gatherings-licences

