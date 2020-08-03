lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
DETAILED GUIDE: HM LAND REGISTRY PORTAL: OFFICIAL SEARCH OF PART WITH PRIORITY

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 03 agosto 2020

Published 7 August 2012

Last updated 3 August 2020
  1. 3 August 2020

    Section “Identify the property” amended to remove conflict with correct practice in practice guide 12: official searches.

  2. 11 April 2019

    Added guidance for resubmitting an official search of part with priority.

  3. 4 May 2017

    The file size to attach a plan has increased from 10MB to 20MB.

  4. 7 December 2015

    We’ve increased the file attachment size for OS2 applications up to 10MB (from 1MB) submitted via portal and Business Gateway.

  5. 7 August 2012

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/land-registry-portal-official-search-of-part-with-priority

