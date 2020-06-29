lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
DETAILED GUIDE: GREEN HOME FINANCE INNOVATION FUND COMPETITION (CLOSED)

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), lun 29 giugno 2020

Published 17 July 2019

Last updated 29 June 2020
  1. 29 June 2020

    A total of £1.8 million grant funding has been awarded to 3 organisations in the Green Home Finance Innovation Fund competition.

  2. 3 October 2019

    Questions and answers document added.

  3. 19 August 2019

    Competition now launched. Guidance and other documents added, along with key dates.

  4. 17 July 2019

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/green-home-finance-innovation-fund-competition

