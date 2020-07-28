DETAILED GUIDE: FIX YOUR BIKE VOUCHER SCHEME: APPLY FOR A VOUCHER

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 28 luglio 2020

The Fix your Bike Voucher Scheme allows members of the public to receive a voucher worth up to £50 towards the cost of repairing a bicycle.

Registrations for members of the public who want to apply for a voucher open at 11:45pm on 28 July 2020 on the Energy Saving Trust website.

If you’re a bike repairer and want to take part in the scheme, read our guidance for bike repair businesses.

Eligibility

The scheme is open to anyone in England who has an unused cycle in need of a repair.

However, as there are a limited number of vouchers available, please consider the needs of others before applying for a voucher and do not delay making planned repairs outside of the scheme should your circumstances allow it.

Vouchers can only be used with bike repairers or mechanics that are registered for the scheme in England, and up to two vouchers can be claimed per household.

A full list of terms and conditions and eligibility criteria is provided when you register.

How to apply

How the scheme works

From 11:45pm on 28 July 2020, find a Fix your Bike Voucher Scheme-registered bike mechanic to repair your bike using Energy Saving Trust’s map of participating bike shops and mechanics. Apply for a £50 voucher on the Energy Saving Trust website. Bring your bike in to your chosen repairer to be fixed, using the voucher to cover up to £50 of the total cost of the repairs needed. Enjoy cycling again.

Background

The Fix your Bike Voucher Scheme has been set up to encourage more people to embrace cycling, boost the number of commuting and leisure trips, and promote an alternative to public transport, while social distancing measures are in place.

It also aims to help reduce the number of short journeys made by private cars.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/fix-your-bike-voucher-scheme-apply-for-a-voucher