mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 545 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

NEW YORK FED ISSUES REVISED FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR THE MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » DETAILED GUIDE: FIND AND USE DATA ON PUBLIC ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGEPOINTS

DETAILED GUIDE: FIND AND USE DATA ON PUBLIC ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGEPOINTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 12 agosto 2020

The NCR is a database of publicly-available chargepoints for electric vehicles in the UK established in 2011. Whilst the database is freely open to all who wish to use the database, the main data users are business data users for their products (e.g. smartphone apps, satellite navigation and route planning).

Accessing data on NCR

The dataset is available in CSV, JSON or XML formats as a download using the links below or by using an API. No registration or login is required.

NCR dataset in CSV format

For Developers:

NCR full dataset in XML format

NCR full dataset in JSON format

You can retrieve the following data types via the NCR Retrieve API:

  • registry – Charge Point Registry
  • type – Connector Types
  • bearing – Bearings
  • method – Charging Methods
  • mode – Charge Modes
  • status – Connector Statuses

Greater information on the NCR Retrieve API is available.

Adding data to NCR

To add data, you need to register and subsequently login.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/find-and-use-data-on-public-electric-vehicle-chargepoints

Post collegati

GAO-20-522, FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY: PRIVACY AND ACCURACY ISSUES RELATED TO COMMERCIAL USES, JULY 13, 2020

Redazione

ESAME DI STATO MEDICO CHIRURGO – I SESSIONE 2020

Redazione

GUIDANCE: MILLPOOL FIRING TIMES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: TREGANTLE FIRING TIMES

Redazione

NEWS STORY: NEW AWARD SCHEME SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON CADET FORCE ADULT VOLUNTEERS

Redazione

GUIDANCE: DARTMOOR FIRING TIMES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More