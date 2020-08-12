DETAILED GUIDE: FIND AND USE DATA ON PUBLIC ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGEPOINTS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 12 agosto 2020

The NCR is a database of publicly-available chargepoints for electric vehicles in the UK established in 2011. Whilst the database is freely open to all who wish to use the database, the main data users are business data users for their products (e.g. smartphone apps, satellite navigation and route planning).

Accessing data on NCR



The dataset is available in CSV, JSON or XML formats as a download using the links below or by using an API. No registration or login is required.

NCR dataset in CSV format

For Developers:

NCR full dataset in XML format

NCR full dataset in JSON format

You can retrieve the following data types via the NCR Retrieve API:

registry – Charge Point Registry

type – Connector Types

bearing – Bearings

method – Charging Methods

mode – Charge Modes

status – Connector Statuses

Greater information on the NCR Retrieve API is available.

Adding data to NCR



To add data, you need to register and subsequently login.

