DETAILED GUIDE: FIND AND USE DATA ON PUBLIC ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGEPOINTS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 12 agosto 2020
The NCR is a database of publicly-available chargepoints for electric vehicles in the UK established in 2011. Whilst the database is freely open to all who wish to use the database, the main data users are business data users for their products (e.g. smartphone apps, satellite navigation and route planning).
Accessing data on NCR
The dataset is available in CSV, JSON or XML formats as a download using the links below or by using an API. No registration or login is required.
For Developers:
NCR full dataset in XML format
NCR full dataset in JSON format
You can retrieve the following data types via the NCR Retrieve API:
- registry – Charge Point Registry
- type – Connector Types
- bearing – Bearings
- method – Charging Methods
- mode – Charge Modes
- status – Connector Statuses
Greater information on the NCR Retrieve API is available.
Adding data to NCR
To add data, you need to register and subsequently login.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/find-and-use-data-on-public-electric-vehicle-chargepoints