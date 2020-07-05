DETAILED GUIDE: EDUCATION PLANS FROM SEPTEMBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 05 luglio 2020

We will be carrying out a phased return to inspection, starting with an interim period of visits during the autumn term. We intend to resume full inspections in January 2021, and are keeping the exact timing under review.

Details about the interim period

What we will do in the interim period

The activity we will carry out in registered early years settings, maintained schools and academies, non-association independent schools and further education and skills providers will be led by what is most important for children and learners in each remit.

We will continue our registration and regulatory activity in early years, alongside other forms of activity in schools, non-association independent schools and further education providers.

How we will report our findings

For maintained schools and academies, visits will not result in an inspection grade or judgement. We will publish a brief letter that establishes the context of the visits and what leaders agree are their next steps in resuming pupils’ full-time education.

For further education and skills providers, we will publish a brief report but no grade. However, it will be necessary to give progress judgements when we monitor new providers of apprenticeship training.

For non-association independent schools, we will carry out non-routine inspections, as commissioned by the Department for Education ( DfE ), where appropriate. We will prioritise those with safeguarding concerns and those that open up local capacity where it is needed. As usual, these inspections will have a judgement and result in a published report.

After carrying out registration or regulatory activity in early years settings, we will publish a short summary about what we have found.

We will start visits at the end of September 2020. This will give us time in early September to pilot our approach before publishing short operational notes about how we will carry out the visits.

Registration visits and regulatory work continues in early years. From September 2020, we will visit some providers previously judged as requires improvement or inadequate and that have associated actions. Inspectors will look at what progress leaders and managers have made to meet the actions set at the previous inspection and how they are improving their practice.

Information for early years providers

We will focus on ensuring sufficient capacity in the sector, supporting a safe return to education and care and responding to information that causes concern.

Registration visits

We will continue with the early years registration process, including on-site registration visits.

Regulatory activity

We continue with emergency regulatory and enforcement work as concerns are raised.

From September 2020 we will begin carrying out regulatory activity in providers that have been judged inadequate or requires improvement and have associated actions to fulfil.

Inspectors will look at what action leaders and managers have taken since the last inspection. In these visits, inspectors will confirm whether the safeguarding and welfare requirements of the early years foundation stage ( EYFS ) are met. Currently, the DfE has disapplied the learning and development requirements until 25 September 2020.

Visits will not result in an inspection grade, but inspectors can use regulatory or enforcement actions if appropriate.

We will publish an outcome summary after a visit, confirming whether a provider has improved and is meeting the requirements of EYFS .

Information for maintained schools and academies

We will focus on carrying out visits. These will look at how leaders are managing the return to full education for their pupils, including considering ‘blended learning’ (on-site/remote education) and safeguarding.

Pre-registration inspections

We continue with pre-registration inspections, as needed, to increase capacity within the sector.

Section 8 emergency inspections

We continue to make emergency inspections as and when required. These are in response to serious concerns, such as safeguarding.

Visits

These will take place from September 2020.

We will visit all inadequate schools and a sample of schools across the other Ofsted grades (outstanding, good, requires improvement).

The visits will be based around a series of professional conversations with senior and middle leaders. They will focus on:

identifying the barriers schools have faced and are still facing in managing the return to full education for pupils

how leaders are ensuring pupils resume learning the school’s extant curriculum, including the blend of classroom teaching and, where necessary, remote education

how pupils are settling back into expected routines and behaviours

how any identified and specific health and well-being issues for particular pupils are being addressed and what may be needed at local and/or national level to support this

safeguarding

These visits are not inspections. They will:

not use the education inspection framework and school inspection handbook, but we will publish a brief operational note in September about how we will carry out visits

not result in any grade or progress judgement; we will publish a brief letter after a visit containing information agreed with leaders about their next steps in managing the return to full-time education for their pupils

not judge schools on their response to COVID-19 during the spring and summer terms 2020

not require any pre-written planning or other documentation for the visit; the lead inspector will make a simple phone call to discuss the logistics of the visit

not ask schools for documents or records in a certain format; we will use what schools have already, if needed to support discussion

not require teachers to prepare any lesson plans or examples of assessment, or to put up any displays for the visit

not use lesson visits as a method of collecting evidence

not involve a general review of a school’s policies

We will give schools up to a day’s notice of a visit.

Information for non-association independent schools

We will provide essential, targeted oversight of independent schools, prioritising safety and vulnerability. We will focus on additional inspections, which are an existing type of inspection activity within the independent school sector.

As usual, the DfE will commission us to carry out additional inspections. Additional inspections are demand-led, in response to risk or immediate need.

Pre-registration inspections

We continue with pre-registration inspections to increase capacity within the sector, prioritising urgent cases.

Material change inspections

We continue with material change inspections to increase capacity within the sector, prioritising where this is urgent.

Emergency inspections

We continue with emergency inspections as and when required by the DfE .

Emergency inspections are usually carried out without notice to the school. During this interim period, inspectors will contact the school 30 minutes before arriving.

Progress monitoring inspections

The following will happen from September 2020.

We will focus on safeguarding at this time. However, in exceptional circumstances and at the request of the DfE , inspectors may also consider other parts of the Independent School Standards.

Progress monitoring inspections are usually carried out without notice to the school. During this interim period, inspectors will contact the school 30 minutes before arriving.

All additional inspections

Additional inspections do not result in an inspection grade. However, we will make judgements about how and whether a school is meeting the relevant Independent School Standards. Ordinarily, the results of these inspections will be published.

We will not judge schools on their response to COVID-19 during the spring and summer terms 2020.

Information for further education and skills providers

We focus on carrying out visits. These will look at how effectively leaders are enabling provision to resume fully following an extended break in formal education, including considering remote education and safeguarding. We will also carry out new provider monitoring visits, where necessary.

New provider monitoring visits

This following will happen from September 2020.

We will carry out an additional monitoring visit, covering the 3 usual themes, to new providers that have one or more existing ‘insufficient progress’ judgements and that would have been due a full inspection up to and during this interim period.

These visits will follow our established format.

New provider monitoring visits will not result in an overall inspection grade for a provider. However, inspectors will make a progress judgement for each of the themes examined, and we will publish a brief report.

Visits

These will take place from September 2020.

Visits will focus on:

all providers with inadequate or requires improvement inspection grades

providers that we have identified risks or concerns about

We will also visit a sample of good and outstanding providers.

Visits will be based around a series of professional conversations with senior and middle leaders, staff and learners, with a focus on:

identifying the barriers that colleges and other further education and skills providers have faced and are still facing in managing the return to full education for learners

the curriculum and how it meets the reasonable needs of learners and stakeholders

the approaches used to develop learner’s knowledge and skills

safeguarding arrangements

These visits are not ‘inspections’. They will:

not use the education inspection framework and further education and skills inspection handbook, but we will publish a brief operational note in September about how we will carry out visits

not result in any grade or progress judgement; we will publish a letter explaining why we visited, what we found, and the next steps leaders should take

not judge providers on their response to COVID-19 during the spring and summer terms 2020

not require any pre-written planning or other documentation for the visit; the lead HMI will make a simple phone call to discuss the logistics of the visit

will make a simple phone call to discuss the logistics of the visit not ask providers for documents or records in a certain format; we will use what they have

not require staff to prepare any lesson plans or examples of assessment, or to put up any displays for the visit

not involve a general review of policies and procedures

We will give further education and skills providers up to 2 working days’ notice of a visit, but occasionally longer where necessary.

