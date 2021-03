(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, mar 16 marzo 2021 From 1 January reusable packaging will require an import or export declaration. You may be able to make a declaration at the border (known as a ‘declaration by conduct’) instead and provide information to HMRC on a quarterly basis.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/declaring-reusable-packaging-for-great-britain-imports-and-exports