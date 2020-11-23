DETAILED GUIDE: CZECH REPUBLIC: NOTARIAL AND DOCUMENTARY SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 23 novembre 2020

Overview

The British embassy can provide a range of notarial and documentary services for British nationals in the Czech Republic.

Where local notaries can provide services, the British embassy will not provide them. In many cases local notaries or lawyers can provide services more cheaply, quickly and conveniently.

You must make an appointment for each service that requires your personal attendance. Use the instructions after each service to make an appointment.

Before booking an appointment, make sure you have selected the correct service and that the document will be accepted by the relevant authority. This could be the local town hall, registry office, tax authorities, immigration office or another authority either in the Czech Republic, the UK or a third country.

Services we provide in the Czech Republic

Consular staff in the Czech Republic can:

administer an oath, affirmation or affidavit

make a certified copy of a British passport

For information about documents relating to marriage, please see getting married abroad.

If you can’t find the service you are looking for on this page, please see other services provided by the British embassy in the Czech Republic.

What to bring to your appointment

See the individual services below for details of supporting documents to bring. Make sure you have acceptable proof of address and identity, and payment for any fees. See the full list of consular fees.

Payment

We accept payment by Visa, Visa Electron, MasterCard, or cash in Czech crowns.

Proof of address and identity

For all appointments for notarial services you will need to bring acceptable proof of your identity.

We accept valid British passports as proof of identity.

We accept your Czech residence certificate or permit as proof of address.

If you don’t have either of these, you’ll need to provide proof of your current and/or previous address(es) by submitting recent and original copies of one of the following:

utility bills (not printed off the internet)

tenancy agreement

bank/building society/credit card statement (not printed off the internet)

building society/savings bank passbook

electoral role confirmation letter

mortgage statement

council tax demand

credit reference agency search

evidence of entitlement to state or local authority-funded benefit, tax credit, pension, educational or other grant

Administer an oath, affirmation or affidavit

This service is for people who need to swear an oath, make an affirmation or make an affidavit in front of a consular officer.

The consulate will not draft documents for you. First check with the consulate what format they need and then have the document drawn up or checked by a professional.

What you will need to bring with you:

Book an appointment to adminster an oath, affirmation or affidavit in Prague

Make a certified copy of a British passport

This service is for customers who need certified photocopies of British passports.

What you will need to bring with you:

Book an appointment to make a certified copy of a British passport in Prague

Services we do not provide

UK educational documents

Please note that we no longer provide true copy/certified copies of UK educational documents. You may wish to contact a solicitor or notary public in the UK to find out whether they offer this service and whether they can help you obtain an Apostille when you are overseas. To find one, please use the links on the Legalisation Office website or at the Faculty Office website.

Life Certificates

We no longer witness life certificates for British nationals claiming a British pension abroad. Please refer to the list of people working in a recognised profession who can do this for you.

Certificate of No Impediment (CNI)

From 1 November 2013 onwards local Czech authorities no longer require British nationals resident in the Czech Republic to provide a CNI issued by the British consulate.

Data protection

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office holds and uses data for purposes notified to the Information Commissioner under the Data Protection Act 1998. Such personal data may be disclosed to other UK government departments and public authorities.

Disclaimer

This information is provided as a general guide and is based upon information provided to the embassy or consulate by the relevant authorities and may be subject to change at any time with little or no notice. Accordingly the FCDO and the British embassy or consulate will not be liable for any inaccuracies in this information. For all notarial and legalisation services it is the responsibility of the customer to ascertain the precise requirements of the person requesting the notarial or legalisation service and to satisfy themselves that the service provided by the embassy/consulate will be accepted.

