DETAILED GUIDE: CONSUMER SAFETY AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS MATERIALS

Stay safe this summer campaign

OPSS is warning consumers to be wary of summer holiday bargains that are too good to be true. So-called bargains may be harmful and could cause severe injury. Bargain electrical goods, such as pool immersion heaters and phone chargers may not be manufactured to high standards, and can overheat, catch fire or electrocute.

You can follow our campaign on Twitter @OfficeforSandS use #StaySafeStaycation and #StaySafeSummer to retweet – or help spread the word using the materials below which are free to download and use.

E-Cigarettes Battery Safety Campaign

OPSS has partnered with the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) to produce campaign materials and raise awareness of e-cigarettes or vape battery safety. We are also working with the following organisations Electrical Safety First, Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA), Public Health England and the fire service to raise awareness.

We have produced 5 safety tips to help you avoid a vape battery explosion or fire.

Only use the charger that came with your vape. Never charge your vape with a phone, tablet or other device charger.

Regularly inspect the batteries in your vape and replace them if they get damaged or wet.

Don’t charge your vape overnight or leave it charging unattended. Unplug your vape once its fully charged.

Protect your vape from extreme temperatures.

Store spare vape batteries in a plastic case. Keep them away from other metal objects.

You can follow our campaign on Twitter @OfficeforSandS use #vapebatterysafety to retweet – or help spread the word using the materials below which are free to download and use.

Santa’s top safety tips

OPSS has partnered with Santa, Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Chartered Trading Standards Institute, Netmums, and the Child Accident Prevention Trust to warn against second rate toys.

We have produced 12 safety tips for people to use when buying for children:

Look for the CE symbol: This means the manufacturer has assessed the toy for safety. Find the symbol on the label or box. Check it’s for kids: Festive novelties can look like toys. Keep them away from kids. Reputation matters: Check the suppliers who have a good reputation for safe and reliable toys. They’ll have good safety standards and refund policies. Button battery safety: Christmas toys may have button batteries – which can prove lethal if ingested. Check they are screwed in safely before giving to a child. Check age restrictions: Toys must be clearly marked with age restrictions, which assess risks such as choking hazards. Always follow the age recommendations. Consider special needs: Remember that children with special needs might be more vulnerable, and make sure to shop accordingly. Choking hazards: Avoid toys with small parts or loose fabric – they can be a choking hazard. Loose parts: Loose ribbons on toys and costumes can be dangerous. Think before you buy. Inspect toy boxes: Wear and tear can make a toy unsafe. Check your children’s toys and get them repaired if necessary. Supervise when you need to: Some toys need an adult on hand during playtime. Read all the instructions so you can keep things under control. Tidy up: Boxes, plastic bags and wire can be a hazard. Clear away all packaging once everything’s unwrapped. Celebrate a safe Christmas: Completing these checks can save you a lot of stress later. Remember to get batteries (and dispose of these safely too)!

You can follow our campaign on Twitter @OfficeforSandS – use #santasafety to retweet – or help spread the word using the materials below which are free to download and use.

Fireworks campaign

OPSS have partnered with the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to deliver the Fireworks campaign to help humans and animals to stay safe while celebrating on Bonfire Night. The best way to enjoy fireworks is at an organised public display.

OPSS have produced safety advice on how to host a fireworks display safely.

The firework curfew is midnight on Bonfire Night, 1am on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year and 11pm the rest of the year.

Only buy from licensed sellers

Most shops can only sell fireworks on certain dates during the year. If you are buying them at a different time you may need to visit a specially licensed shop.

Let your neighbours know

Tell your neighbours in advance, so they can make arrangements for children and pets that might be afraid.

Keep children and pets safe

Children should enjoy fireworks from a distance and should never be allowed to handle fireworks, tapers and matches. Precautions should be taken for pets.

Don’t disturb wildlife, horses or farm animals

Don’t let off fireworks if they will disturb nearby horses or farm animals, wildlife habitats or roosting bats and birds.

Follow the instructions

Ensure that you follow all safety instructions provided with fireworks.

You can follow our campaign on Twitter @OfficeforSandS – use #DoBonfireNightRight to retweet – or help spread the word using the materials below which are free to download and use.

Halloween campaign: If you’re going out to scare, know what to wear

OPSS Halloween safety campaign is to help consumers buy costumes to trick and treat safely .You can follow our campaign on Twitter @OfficeforSandS – use #scaresafely to retweet – or help spread the word using the materials below which are free to download and use.

React to Recalls

OPSS is partnering with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on International Product Safety Week. You can follow our campaign on Twitter @OfficeforSandS – use #ReactToRecalls to retweet – or help spread the word using the materials below which are free to download and use

Blind Cords Safety

New blinds with looped cords must have child safety devices installed at the point of manufacture or sold with the blind.

However, blinds installed earlier may not have these features and millions of households could be affected. Our advice will help you make your home safer for your children and young visitors.

Summer fun, don’t fake it

Button batteries campaign: how to stay safe

Shop safely at Christmas

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/consumer-safety-awareness-campaigns-materials