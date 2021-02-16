DETAILED GUIDE: CHECK SIMPLIFIED PROCEDURE VALUE RATES FOR FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, mar 16 febbraio 2021
When to use a simplified procedure value
If you import whole fruit or vegetables into the UK on a consignment basis you may be able to use a simplified procedure value using the method 4 valuation to declare the produce.
Which goods are excluded
Fruit or vegetable products that are cut and diced before they’re imported are excluded from the scheme.
You cannot use the simplified procedure value if there is a sale for export and the transaction value is known. Those goods must be valued using valuation method 1.
What are the current rates
Simplified procedure value rates change every 14 days. You may only use the rate that applies to the produce you are importing within the correct 14 day period.
The following goods with simplified procedure value rates are organised alphabetically.
Effective period 5 February to 18 February 2021
|Simplified procedure code
|CN (Taric) Code
|Description of Goods
|Value per 100 kg (£)
|2.120.1
|0807 1900 50
|Amarillo, Cuper, Honeydew (including Cantalene), Onteniente, Piel de Sapo (including Verde Liso), Rochet, Tendral, Futuro
|50.42
|2.130.0
|0808 1080 10
0808 1080 20
0808 1080 90
|Apples
|63.66
|2.15
|0809 1000
|Apricots
|346.74
|1.200.1
|0709 2000 10
|Asparagus – Green
|578.81
|1.200.2
|0709 2000 90
|Asparagus – Other
|511.96
|2.40
|0804 4000
|Avocados
|201.39
|1.170
|0708 2000
|Beans
|341.62
|2.160.0
|0809 2900
|Cherries
|481.15
|2.70.1
|0805 2200 20
|Clementines (including Monreales)
|42.43
|1.50.0
|0709 9310
|Courgettes
|96.38
|1.50.1
|0707 0005
|Cucumber (including intended for processing)
|137.11
|1.40
|0703 2000
|Garlic
|201.58
|1.250.0
|0709 9199 99
|Globe artichokes
|2.22
|0810 5000
|Kiwi Fruit
|2.80
|0805 5010 10
0805 5010 90
|Lemons
|50.94
|2.85
|0805 5090 10
0805 5090 90
|Limes
|106.48
|2.70.2
|0805 2190 11
0805 2190 91
0805 2110 10
|Mandarins (including Tangerines and Satsumas), fresh
|64.63
|2.18
|0809 3010
|Nectarines
|196.6
|1.10
|0701 9050
|New potatoes
|47.52
|2.120.2
|0807 1900 90
|Other Melons
|55.88
|1.30
|0703 1019
|Onions
|69.76
|2.17
|0809 3090
|Peaches
|180.19
|2.140.1
|0808 3090 10
|Pears Nashi
|93.45
|2.140.2
|0808 3090 90
|Pears
|89.14
|2.30
|0804 3000 90
|Pineapples
|36.43
|2.90.2
|0805 4000 19
0805 4000 39
|Pink grapefruit and pomelos
|52.72
|2.19
|0809 4005
|Plums
|144.58
|2.205
|0810 2010
|Raspberries
|256.72
|2.200
|0810 1000
|Strawberries
|381.65
|2.60
2.60.1
2.60.2
2.60.3
|0805 1022
|Sweet Oranges and Navels
|42.82
|1.240
|0709 6010
|Sweet Peppers
|159.77
|1.27
|0714 2010
|Sweet Potatoes
|78.84
|2.100
|0806 1010 05
0806 1010 90
|Table grapes
|203.28
|1.28
|0702 0000 07
0702 0000 99
|Tomatoes
|93.55
|2.11
|0807 1100
|Watermelons
|2.90.1
|0805 4000 11
0805 4000 31
|White grapefruit and pomelos
|50.59
|2.70.4
|0805 2900 11 0805 2900 21 0805 2900 91
|Wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, fresh
What are the previous rates
You can check the simplified procedure value rates for goods in previous effective periods.
Published 16 February 2021
