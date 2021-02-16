DETAILED GUIDE: CHECK SIMPLIFIED PROCEDURE VALUE RATES FOR FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

When to use a simplified procedure value

If you import whole fruit or vegetables into the UK on a consignment basis you may be able to use a simplified procedure value using the method 4 valuation to declare the produce.

Which goods are excluded

Fruit or vegetable products that are cut and diced before they’re imported are excluded from the scheme.

You cannot use the simplified procedure value if there is a sale for export and the transaction value is known. Those goods must be valued using valuation method 1.

What are the current rates

Simplified procedure value rates change every 14 days. You may only use the rate that applies to the produce you are importing within the correct 14 day period.

The following goods with simplified procedure value rates are organised alphabetically.

Effective period 5 February to 18 February 2021

Simplified procedure code CN (Taric) Code Description of Goods Value per 100 kg (£) 2.120.1 0807 1900 50 Amarillo, Cuper, Honeydew (including Cantalene), Onteniente, Piel de Sapo (including Verde Liso), Rochet, Tendral, Futuro 50.42 2.130.0 0808 1080 10

0808 1080 20

0808 1080 90 Apples 63.66 2.15 0809 1000 Apricots 346.74 1.200.1 0709 2000 10 Asparagus – Green 578.81 1.200.2 0709 2000 90 Asparagus – Other 511.96 2.40 0804 4000 Avocados 201.39 1.170 0708 2000 Beans 341.62 2.160.0 0809 2900 Cherries 481.15 2.70.1 0805 2200 20 Clementines (including Monreales) 42.43 1.50.0 0709 9310 Courgettes 96.38 1.50.1 0707 0005 Cucumber (including intended for processing) 137.11 1.40 0703 2000 Garlic 201.58 1.250.0 0709 9199 99 Globe artichokes 2.22 0810 5000 Kiwi Fruit 2.80 0805 5010 10

0805 5010 90 Lemons 50.94 2.85 0805 5090 10

0805 5090 90 Limes 106.48 2.70.2 0805 2190 11

0805 2190 91

0805 2110 10 Mandarins (including Tangerines and Satsumas), fresh 64.63 2.18 0809 3010 Nectarines 196.6 1.10 0701 9050 New potatoes 47.52 2.120.2 0807 1900 90 Other Melons 55.88 1.30 0703 1019 Onions 69.76 2.17 0809 3090 Peaches 180.19 2.140.1 0808 3090 10 Pears Nashi 93.45 2.140.2 0808 3090 90 Pears 89.14 2.30 0804 3000 90 Pineapples 36.43 2.90.2 0805 4000 19

0805 4000 39 Pink grapefruit and pomelos 52.72 2.19 0809 4005 Plums 144.58 2.205 0810 2010 Raspberries 256.72 2.200 0810 1000 Strawberries 381.65 2.60

2.60.1

2.60.2

2.60.3 0805 1022 Sweet Oranges and Navels 42.82 1.240 0709 6010 Sweet Peppers 159.77 1.27 0714 2010 Sweet Potatoes 78.84 2.100 0806 1010 05

0806 1010 90 Table grapes 203.28 1.28 0702 0000 07

0702 0000 99 Tomatoes 93.55 2.11 0807 1100 Watermelons 2.90.1 0805 4000 11

0805 4000 31 White grapefruit and pomelos 50.59 2.70.4 0805 2900 11 0805 2900 21 0805 2900 91 Wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, fresh

What are the previous rates

You can check the simplified procedure value rates for goods in previous effective periods.