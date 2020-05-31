DETAILED GUIDE: CHECK IF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR STATUS COULD BENEFIT YOU

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, dom 31 maggio 2020

Authorised Economic Operator ( AEO ) status is an internationally recognised quality mark that shows your business’s role in the international supply chain is secure and has customs control procedures that meet UK and EU standards.

Types of AEO status

There are 2 types of the status:

Authorised Economic Operator customs simplification ( AEOC )

) Authorised Economic Operator security and safety ( AEOS )

You can apply for either AEOC or AEOS or you can apply for both.

AEOC (customs simplification)

If you hold this status, you could benefit from:

a faster application process for customs simplifications and authorisations

a reduction or waiver of comprehensive guarantees

a 70% reduction in a business’s deferment account guarantee

a notification waiver when making entries into a declarant’s records

moving goods in temporary storage between different member states

your consignments receiving priority treatment for customs controls

a lower risk score which may reduce the number of checks customs carry out on your documents and goods

AEOS (security and safety)

If you hold this status, you could benefit from:

a lower risk score which may reduce the number of checks customs carry out on your documents and goods

your consignments receiving priority treatment for customs controls

reduced declaration requirements for entry and exit summary declarations for countries outside the UK and EU

reciprocal arrangements and mutual recognition with countries outside the EU

Where the status is recognised

If your business has the status in one member state, that status is valid and recognised across the UK and EU.

If you have AEOS status you can benefit from arrangements under Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRA). The EU negotiates MRAs with third country customs authorities.

The EU has negotiated agreements with:

China

Japan

USA

Andorra

Norway (security declarations only)

Switzerland (security declarations only)

The benefits can include:

faster clearance at the frontier

less interventions

lower risk scores

Who can apply

To apply for AEO a business must:

Anyone involved in the international supply chain that carries out customs related activities in the UK or EU can apply for AEO status, regardless of the size of your business.

This includes:

manufacturers

exporters

freight forwarders

warehouse keepers

customs agents

carriers

importers

port operators

secure freight parking operatives

airline loaders

You’re still eligible to apply if you use the services of an agent for your customs matters.

Checks HMRC will carry out against the criteria

HMRC will carry out the checks below to see if you meet the criteria for receiving the status. These checks will take place after you’ve applied and will be appropriate to the type and size of your business.

Approval for AEO status involves audit visits from HMRC staff. Before you apply make sure you’re ready for our officers to attend your premises. We’ll call you shortly after your application has been accepted to arrange these visits.

Tax and customs compliance

We’ll check your business has complied with tax and customs rules over the last 3 years. If your business has been running for less than 3 years, we’ll use the latest available information. We need to know if there have been any serious or repeated breaches of customs rules.

You’ll need to show evidence that you have:

procedures that identify and report any customs irregularities or errors to us

taken appropriate action to deal with any irregularities

procedures that report any customs business changes to us

clear procedures for handling controlled goods

Customs record keeping

We’ll ask to see an efficient system for managing commercial and in some cases, transport records.

When applying for the status you’ll need to provide evidence that you have:

a well maintained logistics system with a full audit trail

methods to allow us to access your customs records

a logical administrative system

documented procedures to manage the flow of goods

internal controls that detect illegal or irregular transactions

procedures to handle licences and authorisations

archive and retrieval procedures in place

trained staff to tell us of any system errors

procedures for checking customs declarations submitted by third parties on your behalf

Information Technology security measures in place

Proven financial solvency

We’ll check the financial records of your business covering the last 3 years. This is to make sure you have the ability to meet your commitments to both us and other creditors.

If you have traded for less than 3 years you can still apply.

We’ll need to:

see your full management accounts and projections

see your letter of conformity from your chartered accountant or bank

check if your business is subject to bankruptcy proceedings or liquidation

We expect your current net assets to be positive. We’ll take into account any special circumstances that mean it’s normal for you to have any net negative assets.

Practical standards of competence or professional qualifications

Before you make your AEOC application, you must be able to show and give evidence of practical competence in customs matters for the previous 3 years. You’ll need to give evidence of how you’ve maintained the roles, responsibilities and competences.

If your business has been running for less than 3 years, we’ll use the latest available information

Security and safety

When applying for AEOS , we’ll check the procedures you’ve put in place to protect your business and the supply chain from any risks. You’ll need to make sure your procedures are robust.

If you apply for AEOS status you’ll need to show evidence that you:

have a safety and security risk assessment in place

have secured external boundaries with documented procedures to control access to your premises

have measures in place to inspect and protect your cargo units

prevent unauthorised access to shipping areas, loading docks and cargo areas

check the security and safety of your goods during storage, manufacture and transport

agree appropriate safety and security measures with your suppliers

carry out security screening and procedures for prospective employees and contracted parties

train your staff in the security and safety requirements

have contracts for temporary personnel

have details of owners of cargo units

have all outsourcing contracts (including cleaning, security, maintenance and any others)

regularly check and review your processes

You can also provide evidence when we visit, that you have a safety and security certificate from one of the following:

an international convention

an international standard of the International Organisation for Standardisation

a European standard of a European standardisation body

This means we may be able to carry out less checks on your application.

We’ll expect you to have a strong recruitment policy that stands up to scrutiny.

You should have a pre-employment check in place for all staff. This should cover the previous 3 years at least. You’ll need to show evidence of this.

A regulated agent or known consignor should have a 5 year employment history check.

If an employee is in a security sensitive position or a high risk area, they must have received security screening. The same level of background checks apply to agency workers you employ.

Before you apply

You must have:

read and understood the criteria and checks involved

gathered the information you’ll need to answer the questions

your EORI number

number responsible customs managers and specific personnel available onsite for the audit visits

documented procedures available

How to apply

A person in charge of customs matters within the business should apply for the status. You’ll need to give up to date evidence of the person’s role, responsibilities and competences.

To meet the AEO criteria, you must have evidence of your business procedure and processes. We’ll visit you to check your documentation and test your systems. The evidence of your business meeting the AEO criteria should be available to see on our visits. Make sure your business is ready for the visits before you apply.

If you’re a group of companies, you need to submit separate applications for each legal entity.

After we receive your application, we’ll carry out our checks and aim to visit you as soon as possible. AEO status can take up to 120 days to approve.

You can find more information about applying for AEO status.

Contact HMRC if you have any questions about AEO status telephone 0300 322 9451 or email: <a

You can find more detailed guidance about Authorised Economic Operator.

There’s also information on the European Commission website and World Customs Organisation website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/authorised-economic-operator-certification