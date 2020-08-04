DETAILED GUIDE: CHANGES TO COMMODITY CODES IN CHAPTERS 7 AND 20 (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 27)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, mar 04 agosto 2020

Changes to commodity codes

Delete commodity code: 0710 4000 90

Replace with:

0710 4000 91 – In cobs with a diameter of 8mm or more, but not more than 12mm

0710 4000 99 – Other

Delete commodity code: 2001 9030 90

Replace with:

2001 9030 91 – In cobs with a diameter of 8mm or more, but not more than 12mm

2001 9030 99 – Other

Delete commodity code: 2005 8000 90

Replace with:

2005 8000 91 – In cobs with a diameter of 8mm or more, but not more than 12mm

2005 8000 99 – Other

CHIEF has been updated.

More information

