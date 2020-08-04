martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ESTERI, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE SU SOCIETà COOPERATIVE E DISTACCO DI LAVORATORI – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE BASENTINI – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AMBIENTE, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA…

PAROLIN: IL CURATO D’ARS, LA VOCE RISONANTE DI DIO

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU OCCUPAZIONE E PRODUTTIVITà – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13,30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID 19: ACCESSO AL CREDITO E SOSTEGNO ALLE FAMIGLIE, AUDIZIONE UBI…

LATTE VACCINO A2, TOCCASANA PER LA DIETA DEGLI ANZIANI

NASCE LA NUOVA PROVINCIA GESUITA DELL’EUROPA CENTRALE

ASSISI E IL PERDONO A QUATTRO ANNI DALLA VISITA DEL PAPA

Agenparl

DETAILED GUIDE: CHANGES TO COMMODITY CODES IN CHAPTERS 7 AND 20 (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 27)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, mar 04 agosto 2020

Changes to commodity codes

Delete commodity code: 0710 4000 90

Replace with:

  • 0710 4000 91 – In cobs with a diameter of 8mm or more, but not more than 12mm
  • 0710 4000 99 – Other

Delete commodity code: 2001 9030 90

Replace with:

  • 2001 9030 91 – In cobs with a diameter of 8mm or more, but not more than 12mm
  • 2001 9030 99 – Other

Delete commodity code: 2005 8000 90

Replace with:

  • 2005 8000 91 – In cobs with a diameter of 8mm or more, but not more than 12mm
  • 2005 8000 99 – Other

CHIEF has been updated.

More information

To stop getting the Tariff stop press notices, or to add recipients to the distribution list, email: <a

See the UK Trade Tariff for the full duty rate, unit of quantity, preferences, quotas, footnotes and VAT rate.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/changes-to-commodity-codes-in-chapters-7-and-20-tariff-stop-press-notice-27

Post collegati

DETAILED GUIDE: CAMBODIA TEMPORARY PREFERENCE CHANGES (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 26)

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CHANGES TO COMMODITY CODES IN CHAPTERS 7 AND 20 (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 27)

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: LOCAL REFERENCE RENTS, LISTED BY BRMA AND PROPERTY SIZE JULY 2020

Redazione

RADICI IN FESTA

Redazione

OPINION/DECISION ON A PAEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN (PIP): AVACOPAN, DECISION TYPE: , THERAPEUTIC AREA: , PIP NUMBER: P/0103/2020

Redazione

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: PPE DELIVERIES (ENGLAND): 27 JULY TO 2 AUGUST 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More