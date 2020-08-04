DETAILED GUIDE: CAMBODIA TEMPORARY PREFERENCE CHANGES (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 26)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, mar 04 agosto 2020

Cambodia temporary preference changes

The European Commission has decided to withdraw part of the tariff preferences granted to Cambodia under the European Union’s Everything But Arms’ (EBA) trade scheme. Cambodia is also listed as a beneficiary country of the general arrangement under the GSP Regulation.

The temporary withdrawal of tariff preferences and their replacement with the EU’s standard tariffs will affect selected products.

You can find further information on the changes in Regulation (EU) 2020/550 of 12 February 2020.

You can find the HS codes affected here, see Article 1, page 12.

The temporary withdrawal referred to in points (1) and (2) of Article 1 (EU) 2020/550 does not apply with respect to imports of products that are already on the way to the Union on 12 August 2020, provided that the destination of such products cannot be changed. In this case, a valid supporting document under the form of a bill of lading will be required.

These changes apply from 12 August 2020.

More information

To stop getting the Tariff stop press notices, or to add recipients to the distribution list, email: <a

See the UK Trade Tariff for the full duty rate, unit of quantity, preferences, quotas, footnotes and VAT rate.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/cambodia-temporary-preference-changes-tariff-stop-press-notice-26