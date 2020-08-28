DETAILED GUIDE: ASSURED TENANCY FORMS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 28 agosto 2020

The Housing Acts of 1988 and 1996 set out the rules that apply to assured and assured shorthold tenancies. These are the type of residential tenancy agreements used by most private landlords and housing associations.

There are a number of matters on which landlords or tenants must follow certain rules laid down in the regulations. In some cases it may be necessary for them to complete a form, called a ‘prescribed form’, that proposes an action that may affect the other party to the tenancy agreement. The 9 available prescribed forms can be downloaded below.

The forms are called prescribed forms because the wording in them has been carefully drafted to ensure that the person completing the form and the person on whom it is served may understand what is being proposed and what they may do in response. Failure to serve the correct form may invalidate the action that is being proposed.

You may not alter the wording in these forms unless a form says you may do so. If you alter the wording, the form may be invalidated. You must also comply with any notice periods set out in the form.

These and other landlord and tenant forms may also be available to purchase from legal stationery companies. Legal stationers also supply tenancy agreements that have been carefully drafted to comply with the law. It is strongly recommended that landlords only use tenancy agreements that have been drafted to comply with relevant legal requirements.

Form 1

Form 1: notice proposing different terms for a statutory periodic tenancy

This form can be used by either a landord or a tenant to propose changes to the terms of a statutory periodic tenancy.

Form 2

Form 2: application referring a notice proposing different terms for a statutory periodic tenancy to the Tribunal

This form should be used by a landlord or a tenant who has been served with form 1 (notice under Section 6(2) of the Housing Act 1988), varying the terms of a statutory periodic tenancy.

Form 3

Form 3: notice seeking possession of a property let on an assured tenancy or an assured agricultural occupancy

This form should be used by landlords where possession of accommodation, let under an assured tenancy, an assured agricultural occupancy or an assured shorthold tenancy, is sought on one of the grounds in Schedule 2 to the Housing Act 1988.

Form 4

Form 4: landlords’ notice proposing a new rent under an assured periodic tenancy of premises situated in England

This form should be used by landlords when proposing a new rent under an assured periodic tenancy (including an assured shorthold periodic tenancy) of premises situated in England.

Form 5

Form 5: landlords’ or licensors’ notice proposing a new rent or licence fee under an assured agricultural occupancy of premises situated in England

This form should be used by landlords when proposing a new rent or licence fee for an assured agricultural occupancy of premises situated in England.

Form 6

Form 6: application referring a notice proposing a new rent under an assured periodic tenancy or agricultural occupancy to a Tribunal.

This form should be used by tenants when their landlord has served notice proposing a new rent under an assured periodic tenancy, including an assured shorthold periodic tenancy, or to refer a notice proposing a new rent or licence fee for an assured periodic agricultural occupancy.

Form 6A

Form 6A: for a no fault possession notice on an assured shorthold tenancy

This form should be used where a no fault possession of accommodation let under an assured shorthold tenancy is sought under section 21(1) or (4) of the Housing Act 1988.

Form 7

Form 7: application to the Tribunal for a determination of a rent under an assured shorthold tenancy

This form should be used by a tenant with an assured shorthold tenancy which began (or for which a contract had been made) before 28 February 1997, to apply to the local rent assessment committee, during the fixed term of the original tenancy, to have the rent reduced.

Form 8

Form 8: tenants’ notice proposing that an assured tenancy be replaced by an assured shorthold tenancy

This form should only be used by an assured tenant. The tenant should only use this notice to notify their landlord that they wish their assured tenancy to be replaced by an assured shorthold tenancy. Tenants should seek legal advice before completing this form.

Form 9

Form 9: landlords’ notice proposing an assured shorthold tenancy where the tenancy meets the conditions for an assured agricultural occupancy

If the agricultural worker condition in Schedule 3 to the Housing Act 1988 is met with respect to the property to which the proposed assured tenancy relates, and the landlord wishes that tenancy to be an assured shorthold tenancy, he must serve this notice on the tenant before the tenancy is entered into.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/assured-tenancy-forms