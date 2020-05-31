DETAILED GUIDE: APPLY FOR AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR STATUS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, dom 31 maggio 2020

Authorised Economic Operator Customs Simplification ( AEOC ) and Authorised Economic Operator Security and Safety ( AEOS ) status are for businesses that:

You can apply for either:

AEOC

AEOS

or both

HMRC will carry out several checks on your business to see if you’re eligible to receive the status.

Before you apply

From 1 June 2020 applications must be submitted through the EU Customs Trader portal. To gain access to the EU portal, you must first email: <a providing your:

EORI number

number name as per your EORI registration

registration email address

In the subject line of the email, write ‘ AEO New Application’.

We will register you on the EU Customs Trader portal and send the access details to the email you provided within 5 days. If a customs representative is applying for you, they will also need access to the EU Customs Trader portal. They will need to send us a separate email for their access.

Once you have your access details, you will be able to make your application.

We advise you gather the information in the attachments provided before you start your application.

Notes for the Authorised Economic Operators application (C117 notes) ( PDF , 229KB, 2 pages)

Notes for the Authorised Economic Operator self-assessment questionnaire (C118 notes) ( PDF , 1.29MB, 30 pages)

Who can apply from within the business

A person in charge of customs matters within the business should apply for the status. You’ll need to give up to date evidence of the person’s role, responsibilities and competences.

To meet the AEO criteria, you must have evidence of your business procedure and processes. We’ll visit you to check your documentation and test your systems. The evidence of your business meeting the AEO criteria should be available to see on our visits. Make sure your business is ready for the visits before you apply.

How to apply

You will complete the C117 questions online and then attach the C118 (Self Assessment questionnaire) ( PDF , 1.2MB, 17 pages) when you submit your application. You can save your progress for 30 days from when you start.

If you’re a group of companies, you need to submit separate applications for each legal entity.

After we receive your application, we’ll carry out our checks and we aim to visit you as soon as possible. AEO status can take up to 120 days to approve.

Once you have received your access details to the EU Trader Portal from us, you can apply via the website.

Email HMRC to ask for an AEO self assessment form and application form in Welsh (Cymraeg).

After you’ve applied

We’ll send you an acknowledgement when we receive your application. After we’ve reviewed it, we’ll send you a notice of acceptance if it’s complete and satisfactory.

We’ll visit you to check your documentation and test your systems. Make sure you have your evidence ready for our visits. We may advise you to withdraw your application, if you do not meet the AEO criteria. If you pass our checks, you’ll receive your authorisation within 120 days.

Once we approve your status, we’ll check to make sure you continue to meet the AEO standards.

If anything changes within your business, you must tell us within 30 days of it happening. This could be:

changes to your legal entity

changes of business name or business address

changes to the nature and structure of your business

changes to any people responsible for customs matters mentioned in your application

changes to your accounting or computer systems

additions or deletions of locations or branches involved in the international supply chain

additions or deletions to the categories you have approval for

More information

You can find more information about applications on the EU website.

There is also an eLearning module available.

You can find more detailed guidance about Authorised Economic Operators.

0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/888490/C118-06-20.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/888490/C118-06-20.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-authorised-economic-operator-status