(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, gio 11 marzo 2021 Find out how to apply for a duty deferment account so you can delay paying most customs or tax charges when you import goods into Great Britain or release goods from an excise warehouse.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-an-account-to-defer-duty-payments-when-you-import-or-release-goods-into-great-britain