(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 16 marzo 2021
Title: Detachment from place [electronic resource] : beyond an archaeology of settlement abandonment / edited by Maxime Lamoureux-St-Hilaire and Scott Macrae.
Imprint: Louisville : University Press of Colorado, [2020]
Shelfmark: JSTOR ebooks
Subjects: Land settlement patterns, Prehistoric.
Human settlements.
Human ecology.
Landscape archaeology.
Place attachment.
Human ecology. fast (OCoLC)fst
Human settlements. fast (OCoLC)fst
Land settlement patterns, Prehistoric. fast (OCoLC)fst
Landscape archaeology. fast (OCoLC)fst
Place attachment. fast (OCoLC)fst
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3256538a