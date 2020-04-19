(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

On 17th April, 41 highest number of Fertilizer Rakes moved from plants & ports, the highest movement during lockdown period in a day

Despite COVID -19 lockdown Production and Movement of Fertilizers going on to meet the demand of farmers

Despite lot of movement restrictions due to National level COVID-19 lockdown, with the concerted efforts of Department of fertilizers, Railways, States and Ports, production and supply of fertilizers in the country is going on to meet demand of the farmers. As such highest number of 41 rakes of fertilisers were moved on last Friday, 17.4.2020 during lockdown period.

Informing about this step in tweet late last evening, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda said, “We are committed to ensure availability of Fertilizers to our farmers before sowing time.

Yesterday 41 fertilizer rakes moved from plants and ports, highest movement in a day during #lockdown.”

This is also in line with the commitment made by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to ensure sufficient availability of fertilizers to farmers for the upcoming Kharif season as the despatches also match with despatches during normal times.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri D V Sadananda Gowda has also said that there is no problem of Fertilizers in country and there is no need at all of any panic. He added that State Governments have sufficient stock of the Fertilizers. Shri Gowda further said, “we are in touch with Agriculture Ministers of the states.

Government of India , Under Essential Commodities Act has allowed operation of Fertilizers plant in the country so that agriculture sector may not feel the heat of lockdown.,

