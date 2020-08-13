(AGENPARL) – gio 13 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Designation of the Confucius Institute U.S. Center as a Foreign Mission of the PRC [ https://www.state.gov/designation-of-the-confucius-institute-u-s-center-as-a-foreign-mission-of-the-prc/ ] 08/13/2020 11:50 AM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The Trump Administration has made it a priority to seek fair and reciprocal treatment from the Peoples Republic of China. For more than four decades, Beijing has enjoyed free and open access to U.S. society, while denying that same access to Americans and other foreigners in China. Furthermore, the PRC has taken advantage of Americas openness to undertake large scale and well-funded propaganda efforts and influence operations in this country.

Today, the Department of State designated the Confucius Institute U.S. Center as a foreign mission of the PRC, recognizing CIUS for what it is: an entity advancing Beijings global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms. Confucius Institutes are funded by the PRC and part of the Chinese Communist Partys global influence and propaganda apparatus.

The goal of these actions is simple: to ensure that American educators and school administrators can make informed choices about whether these CCP-backed programs should be allowed to continue, and if so, in what fashion. Universities around the country and around the world are examining the Confucius Institutes curriculum and the scope of Beijings influence in their education systems. The United States wants to ensure that students on U.S. campuses have access to Chinese language and cultural offerings free from the manipulation of the Chinese Communist Party and its proxies.

