11/18/2021 01:46 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

State-sponsored actors, including Iranian groups, have engaged in covert and deceptive activities to disseminate disinformation through websites and social media designed to undermine Americans’ faith in U.S. elections.

Today, the United States is designating six Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13848, for their roles in attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election. By taking this action, the U.S. government demonstrates that we will hold state-sponsored actors to account for attempting to undermine public confidence in the electoral process and U.S. institutions.

Today’s designations represent the collective efforts of the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. government took decisive and disruptive action against those seeking to interfere with the sanctity of our elections, including the FBI warning the public of the attempts ahead of the 2020 elections.

