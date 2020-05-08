DESIGN, SYNTHESIS AND EVALUATION OF A NOVEL GLUTAMINE DERIVATIVE (2S,4R)-2-AMINO-4-CYANO-4-[18F]FLUORO-BUTANOIC ACID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00410C, Paper

song Liu, Renbo Wu, Yuli Sun, Karl Ploessl, Yan Zhang, Yajing Liu, zehui wu, Lin Zhu, H. F. Kung

Glutamine is an important source of nutrient for tumor proliferation. Designing new glutamine-metabolizing PET imaging agents is useful for tumor diagnosis and treatment. Herein, a novel glutamine derivative, (2S,4R)-2-amino-4-cyano-4-[18F]fluoro-butanoic acid,…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/Zh5NuYiCQYA/D0NJ00410C