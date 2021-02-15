DESIGN, SYNTHESIS AND CELL IMAGING OF A SIMPLE PEPTIDE-BASED PROBE FOR THE SELECTIVE DETECTION OF RNA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC06508K, Communication

Wenxiu Duan, Fengyang Huang, Yihui Bi, Lingling Zhu, Daojiong Wang, Yi Liu, Jiang Wu, Yushu Ge, Dan Liu

A novel peptide-based chemosensor P1 for detecting RNA both in vitro and in cells is reported. Successful RNA imaging in living cells has been performed.

