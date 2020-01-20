20 Gennaio 2020
DESIGN, SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF CRASH RATED ELECTRO HYDRAULIC BOLLARD SYSTEM AT BANK’S OFFICE BUILDING RBI, JAIPUR

(AGENPARL)- Mumbai (India) lun 20 gennaio 2020

Reserve Bank of India, Jaipur invites E- tenders in two Parts for above mentioned work from eligible firms/contractors fulfilling the pre-qualification criteria. The estimated cost of the work is ₹ 32 Lakh. The last date for uploading the Part I & and filling the rates in Part II of the tenders is up to 11:00 hrs. For further details and uploading the tender please visit the link https://www.mstcecommerce.com/eprochome/mstc. Please also note that further Addendum / corrigendum will only be published on RBI website and MSTC website.

Regional Director

Date: January 20, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_ViewTenders.aspx?id=4031

DESIGN, SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF CRASH RATED ELECTRO HYDRAULIC BOLLARD SYSTEM AT BANK'S OFFICE BUILDING RBI, JAIPUR

