Reserve Bank of India, Jaipur invites E- tenders in two Parts for above mentioned work from eligible firms/contractors fulfilling the pre-qualification criteria. The estimated cost of the work is ₹ 32 Lakh. The last date for uploading the Part I & and filling the rates in Part II of the tenders is up to 11:00 hrs. For further details and uploading the tender please visit the link https://www.mstcecommerce.com/eprochome/mstc. Please also note that further Addendum / corrigendum will only be published on RBI website and MSTC website.
Regional Director
Date: January 20, 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_ViewTenders.aspx?id=4031