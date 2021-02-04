DESIGN OF THERMORESPONSIVE HYDROGELS BY CONTROLLING THE CHEMISTRY AND IMPRINTING OF DRUG MOLECULES WITHIN THE HYDROGEL FOR ENHANCED LOADING AND SMART DELIVERY OF DRUGS

venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00097C, Paper
Sang-Yu Park, Seong Yeol Kim, Ji-Hye Kang, Han-Sem Kim, Ueon Sang Shin
Various drug delivery techniques have contributed significantly to medical practice. In particular, molecular imprinting is a suitable method to increase the drug-loading efficiency in limited 3D spaces, such as hydrogels….
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/ME/D0ME00097C

