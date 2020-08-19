mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

OPERATORI UMANITARI: UOMINI E DONNE DA EMULARE

STANDARD GRADE PETROL PRODUCTION FALLS 32%

2ND UK-PHILIPPINES ECONOMIC DIALOGUE JOINT PRESS STATEMENT

DECRETO-LEGGE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI E REFERENDARIE: AVVIO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIO ESAME IN 5A COMMISSIONE

WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY COMMEMORATES AID WORKERS – FINLAND GRANTS NEW AID TO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 284 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 545 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 547 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 549 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Agenparl

DESIGN OF POLYMER-FREE VITAMIN-A ACETATE/CYCLODEXTRIN NANOFIBROUS WEBS: ANTIOXIDANT AND FAST-DISSOLVING PROPERTY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

The encapsulation of food/dietary supplements into electrospun cyclodextrin (CD) inclusion complex nanofibers paves the way for developing novel carrying and delivery substance along with orally fast-dissolving property. In this study, CD inclusion complex nanofibers of Vitamin-A acetate were fabricated from the polymer-free aqueous systems by using electrospinning technique. The hydroxypropylated (HP) CD derivatives of HPβCD and HPγCD were used for both encapsulation of Vitamin-A acetate and the electrospinning of free-standing nanofibrous webs. The ultimate Vitamin-A acetate/CD nanofibrous webs (NW) were obtained with the loading capacity of 5 % (w/w). The amorphous distribution of Vitamin-A acetate in the nanofibrous webs by inclusion complexation and the unique properties of nanofibers (e.g. high surface area and porosity) have ensured the fast-disintegration and dissolution/fast-release of Vitamin-A acetate/CD-NW in the saliva simulation and aqueous medium. The enhanced solubility of Vitamin-A acetate in case of Vitamin-A acetate/CD-NW has also ensured an improved antioxidant property for Vitamin-A acetate compound. Moreover, Vitamin-A acetate has thermally degraded at higher temperature in Vitamin-A acetate/CD-NW suggesting the enhanced thermal stability of this active compound. Here, HPβCD formed inclusion complexes in a more favorable way when compared to HPγCD. Therefore, there were some uncomplexed Vitamin-A acetate crystals detected in Vitamin-A acetate/HPγCD-NW, while Vitamin-A acetate molecules loaded in Vitamin-A acetate/HPβCD-NW were completely in complexed and amorph state. Depending on this, better solubilizing effect, higher release amount and enhanced antioxidant property have been provided for Vitamin-A acetate compound in case of Vitamin-A acetate/HPβCD-NW.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/3XhyNEbhlQY/D0FO01776K

Post collegati

DESIGN OF POLYMER-FREE VITAMIN-A ACETATE/CYCLODEXTRIN NANOFIBROUS WEBS: ANTIOXIDANT AND FAST-DISSOLVING PROPERTY

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): APTIVUS, TIPRANAVIR, HIV INFECTIONS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 25/10/2005, REVISION: 38, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

MAERSK LIFTS PROFITS OUTLOOK EYEING POST COVID RECOVERY

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): VOTRIENT, PAZOPANIB, CARCINOMA, RENAL CELL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 14/06/2010, REVISION: 24, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

SVIZZERA: SI ALLUNGA LA LISTA DEI PAESI A RISCHIO

Redazione

NATURALISATIONS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More