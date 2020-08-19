DESIGN OF POLYMER-FREE VITAMIN-A ACETATE/CYCLODEXTRIN NANOFIBROUS WEBS: ANTIOXIDANT AND FAST-DISSOLVING PROPERTY

The encapsulation of food/dietary supplements into electrospun cyclodextrin (CD) inclusion complex nanofibers paves the way for developing novel carrying and delivery substance along with orally fast-dissolving property. In this study, CD inclusion complex nanofibers of Vitamin-A acetate were fabricated from the polymer-free aqueous systems by using electrospinning technique. The hydroxypropylated (HP) CD derivatives of HPβCD and HPγCD were used for both encapsulation of Vitamin-A acetate and the electrospinning of free-standing nanofibrous webs. The ultimate Vitamin-A acetate/CD nanofibrous webs (NW) were obtained with the loading capacity of 5 % (w/w). The amorphous distribution of Vitamin-A acetate in the nanofibrous webs by inclusion complexation and the unique properties of nanofibers (e.g. high surface area and porosity) have ensured the fast-disintegration and dissolution/fast-release of Vitamin-A acetate/CD-NW in the saliva simulation and aqueous medium. The enhanced solubility of Vitamin-A acetate in case of Vitamin-A acetate/CD-NW has also ensured an improved antioxidant property for Vitamin-A acetate compound. Moreover, Vitamin-A acetate has thermally degraded at higher temperature in Vitamin-A acetate/CD-NW suggesting the enhanced thermal stability of this active compound. Here, HPβCD formed inclusion complexes in a more favorable way when compared to HPγCD. Therefore, there were some uncomplexed Vitamin-A acetate crystals detected in Vitamin-A acetate/HPγCD-NW, while Vitamin-A acetate molecules loaded in Vitamin-A acetate/HPβCD-NW were completely in complexed and amorph state. Depending on this, better solubilizing effect, higher release amount and enhanced antioxidant property have been provided for Vitamin-A acetate compound in case of Vitamin-A acetate/HPβCD-NW.