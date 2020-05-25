DESIGN OF NOVEL STRUCTURED AU/G-C3N4 NANOSHEETS/REDUCED GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOCOMPOSITES FOR GLORIOUS VISIBLE LIGHT PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITIES

In order to surmount the intrinsic disadvantages of raw g-C3N4, we demonstrate simple thermal oxidation exfoliation and facile in situ photoreduction methods to fabricate Au/g-C3N4 nanosheets/reduced graphene oxide (Au/CNNS/rGO) photocatalysts. During the preparation, g-C3N4 was exfoliated to ultrathin nanosheets, the deposition of Au and reduction of graphene oxide (GO) were accomplished simultaneously. Remarkably, the monodispersed Au nanoparticles were well anchored on the surface of CNNS and rGO was decorated on the opposite surface of CNNS. This novel structure bidirectionally promote the transfer of photogenerated electron. The H2 evolution rate of the optimal Au/CNNS/rGO is 9.6 times higher and methylene blue degradation rate is 6 times higher than that of pure g-C3N4 under visible light irradiation. The enhancement of photocatalytic activities could be attributed to the novel structure of nanocomposite, the surface plasmon resonance effect of Au, the high electron mobility of rGO and the large surface area of CNNS.