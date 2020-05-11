lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA PREGA PER CHI HA PERSO IL LAVORO

AIRC, LE AZALEE QUEST’ANNO FIORISCONO VIA WEB

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2019) 244 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXII N. 22 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

DL RILANCIO: SQUERI (FI), MIX DI MINI INTERVENTI, COSì ECONOMIA NON REGGE

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E CARCERI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONAFEDE – GIOVEDì ALLE 12.30…

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), CHIUSURA PARCHI A ROMA è INACCETTABILE

COMUNICATO: FEDERALISMO FISCALE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BOCCIA – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E COMPARTO AGRICOLO, AUDIZIONE PAGLIARDINI, AGENZIA EROGAZIONI IN AGRICOLTURA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE REGENI, AUDIZIONE SOCIETà ITALIANA STUDIO MEDIO ORIENTE – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

DESIGN OF FLUORINATED HYPERBRANCHED POLYETHER COPOLYMERS FOR 19F MRI NANOTHERANOSTICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

Fluorinated hyperbranched polyether copolymers of tuneable composition and architecture were designed and synthesized to develop drug nanocarriers as well as 19F MRI contrast agents. The performance of these nanomaterials in terms of nanoparticle formation and drug (dexamethasone) loading, as well as 19F-MRI detectability, was evaluated. These polymers were obtained through controlled ring opening multibranching polymerisation, and the presence of pendant fluorinated groups was obtained by copolymerisation of glycidol and the fluorinated glycidyl ether 2-[(2,2,2-trifluoroethoxy)methyl]oxirane. By varying polymer composition and architecture during the synthesis, we controlled the key properties of the nanomaterials, including the fluorine content, drug loading, nanoparticle size, and MRI signal. The macromolecules were cytocompatible, with the ability to deliver dexamethasone on damaged kidney glomerular cells in vitro; therefore they hold promise as new generation 19F MRI nanotheranostics.

Graphical abstract: Design of fluorinated hyperbranched polyether copolymers for 19F MRI nanotheranostics

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/iNe-nvZkQ7s/D0PY00393J

Post collegati

COBALT (II) IONS AND COBALT NANOPARTICLE EMBEDDED POROUS ORGANIC POLYMERS: AN EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER-SPLITTING REACTIONS

Redazione

DESIGN OF FLUORINATED HYPERBRANCHED POLYETHER COPOLYMERS FOR 19F MRI NANOTHERANOSTICS

Redazione

CONFORMATIONAL EQUILIBRIUM OF MINE REGULATES ALLOWABLE CONCENTRATION RANGES OF A PROTEIN WAVE FOR CELL DIVISION

Redazione

NIR-TO-NIR EMISSION ON A WATER-SOLUBLE {ER6} AND {ER3YB3} NANOSIZED MOLECULAR WHEEL

Redazione

A CO-CRYSTALLIZATION INDUCED SURFACE MODIFICATION STRATEGY WITH CYANURIC ACID MODULATES THE BANDGAP EMISSION OF CARBON DOTS

Redazione

(-)-EPICATECHIN MITIGATES HIGH FAT DIET-INDUCED NEUROINFLAMMATION AND ALTERED BEHAVIOR IN MICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More