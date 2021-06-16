(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021
Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CY00659B, Paper
Jon Ander Onrubia Calvo, José A. González-Marcos, Beñat Pereda-Ayo, Agustín Bueno López, Juan Ramón Ramón González-Velasco
This work investigates the viability of 10-50% LaNiO3/CeO2 formulations, prepared by combined citric acid and impregnated methods, as precursor of highly active and stable materials for CO2 methanation. The prepared…
