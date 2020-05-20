DESIGN OF A P–N HETEROJUNCTION IN 0D/3D MOS2/G-C3N4 COMPOSITE FOR BOOSTING THE EFFICIENT SEPARATION OF PHOTOGENERATED CARRIERS WITH ENHANCED VISIBLE-LIGHT-DRIVEN H2 EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19169-19177
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03759A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Biao Zhou, Bo Yang, Muhammad Waqas, Ke Xiao, Caizhen Zhu, Ling Wu
A 0D/3D p–n heterojunction was formed in the MoS2/g-C3N4 composite, which could promote the separation of electrons and holes efficiently.
