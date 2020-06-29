DESIGN OF A NEW ELECTROCHEMICAL SENSING SYSTEM BASED ON MOS2–TIO2/REDUCED GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOCOMPOSITE FOR THE DETECTION OF PARACETAMOL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02298E, Paper

Neslihan Demir, Keziban Atacan, Mustafa Ozmen, Salih Zeki Bas

Synthetic route for the MoS 2 –TiO 2 /rGO nanocomposite and the electrode reaction for paracetamol.

