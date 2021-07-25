(AGENPARL) – dom 25 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/25/2021 08:10 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament Zandanshatar, Foreign Minister Battsetseg, and Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin during her visit to Ulaanbaatar from July 23 to July 25. During her meetings, the Deputy Secretary highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Mongolia Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to strengthen Mongolia’s democratic institutions, enhance its sovereignty, and diversify its economy. The Deputy Secretary met with members of the Mongolian Armed Forces to express appreciation for Mongolia’s sustained commitment to peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan. The Deputy Secretary also visited the Choijin Lama Temple Museum and learned about the preservation of Mongolian culture, from religious sites to traditional Mongolian script. She also met with staff at Mongolia’s LGBT Center to learn about their work in promoting human rights for all people.

