Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun today in Tokyo. During the meeting, the Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers committed to deepening trilateral cooperation to address the global challenges of the 21st century, including the climate crisis, pandemic response, and economic resilience and recovery.

They also discussed the shared commitment of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and their intent to address the threat posed by the nuclear and ballistic missile programs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In addition, they discussed combined efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, based upon our shared values of defending freedom, championing economic opportunity, upholding human rights, and respecting the rule of law.

The Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reiterated opposition to all activities that undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order; affirmed the need to maintain an inclusive, free, and open Indo-Pacific; opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea; and pledged to maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and beyond. The Deputy Secretary stressed the importance of support for gender equity and equality and LGBTQI+ rights. The discussion also emphasized the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture. They also discussed efforts to support the people of Burma in promoting a return to democracy.

