09/17/2021 04:38 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal as part of the 2021 U.S-Turkey High-Level Political Dialogue. They discussed the strength of the U.S.-Turkey relationship and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern. Following Deputy Secretary Sherman’s meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Önal, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and the Turkish delegation discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya.

