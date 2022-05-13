(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/12/2022 08:40 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc to discuss the remarkable progress made over the years in bilateral relations between the United States and Vietnam. The two leaders discussed the strong security and economic cooperation between the United States and Vietnam, which has proven vital in contributing to a rules-based, interconnected, and open Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed our shared efforts to confront climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Deputy Secretary also raised human rights and the importance of Vietnam’s fulfillment of its international human rights obligations and commitments.

