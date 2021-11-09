(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/09/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Uruguayan Interior Minister Luis Héber today in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Interior Minister Héber discussed the positive and productive collaboration and partnership between the United States and Uruguay on a range of security issues, including transnational crime, counternarcotics, and cybersecurity.

