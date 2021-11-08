(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/08/2021 12:27 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo today in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Bustillo discussed the strength of the U.S.-Uruguay bilateral relationship, including on bilateral trade and investment. They also highlighted the importance of Uruguay’s regional and global leadership in defending democracy and human rights, international peacekeeping, and protecting the environment.

