(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/08/2021 04:05 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Uruguayan Economy Minister Azucena Arbeleche today in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Economy Minister Arbeleche discussed how the United States and Uruguay can work together to build back better and create inclusive economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Uruguay’s leadership on climate change and clean energy can create good jobs for Uruguayans. Their discussion advances our ongoing collaboration to promote opportunity and prosperity in both countries.

