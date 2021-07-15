(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/15/2021 05:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington, D.C. with UAE Presidential Advisor Anwar Gargash to address strategic issues and work to promote a more peaceful Middle East. They also highlighted other priorities of the bilateral relationship, including UAE’s normalization with Israel, its seat on the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, and our partnership to build a secure and prosperous future.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this