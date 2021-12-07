(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/07/2021 03:39 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Today, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with UK Minister for Europe and the Americas Wendy Morton. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Morton emphasized the importance of a coordinated response to Russian aggression on the Ukrainian border and lauded the recent joint sanctions to hold the Lukashenka regime in Belarus to account for continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this