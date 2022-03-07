(AGENPARL) – lun 07 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/07/2022 01:18 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Angeles Moreno Bau in Madrid. They reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned President Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine and its devastating humanitarian toll. Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Moreno Bau discussed the sweeping, coordinated economic sanctions and export controls the United States and EU have imposed and will continue to impose in response, as well as measures to provide defensive military assistance and robust humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. They also discussed issues of mutual concern in Latin America, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific, including ways to strengthen democracy and expand bilateral cooperation in Central America.

—————————————————————