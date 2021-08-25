(AGENPARL) – mer 25 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/25/2021 06:20 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington, D.C. with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss our shared commitment to peace and security across the region. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister also discussed other issues important to the U.S.-Oman relationship, including strengthening the Omani economy and attracting foreign investment.

