You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/23/2022 06:28 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with New Zealand Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed and New Zealand Secretary of Defence Andrew Bridgman in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman condemned Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine and thanked Secretary Seed for New Zealand’s strong response, including new sanctions legislation.

The Deputy Secretary reiterated the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and underscored that New Zealand is a critical partner to achieving this vision. The Deputy Secretary also commended New Zealand’s leadership on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and combating climate change and discussed how the U.S. and New Zealand can collaborate on both issues.

