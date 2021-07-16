(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/16/2021 03:49 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with New Zealand Chief Executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed today. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary Seed affirmed our strong partnership is rooted in our shared democratic values. The Deputy Secretary congratulated Secretary Seed on a successful Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum hosted by New Zealand under difficult circumstances, and the leaders discussed the APEC Informal Leaders’ Retreat on July 16 hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. participating. The leaders promised close cooperation to fight climate change, recover from COVID-19, strengthen multilateral organizations and the international rules-based order, support Pacific Island countries, and promote human rights, the rule of law, and regional stability. Together the United States and New Zealand will continue to tackle the greatest challenges confronting our world in order to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

