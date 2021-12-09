(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/09/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen today in Washington, where they underscored their commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, and economic prosperity. They discussed deepening our already strong security cooperation, including at the OSCE, called on Russia to deescalate tensions along the border with Ukraine, and expressed concern over ongoing political repression and human rights violations in Belarus. The Deputy Secretary also welcomed expanded cooperation with Finland on shared priorities in the Arctic.

